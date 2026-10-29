Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police chief Yoshinobu Kusunoki and his Cambodian counterpart, Sar Theth, on Wednesday agreed to deepen cooperation to eradicate organized fraud.

At a meeting in Tokyo, Kusunoki, commissioner general of Japan's National Police Agency, told Sar Theth, commissioner general of the Cambodia National Police, that organized scams are a global problem.

The Japanese police hope to see cooperation with the Cambodian police expand in various ways, Kusunoki said.

Sar Theth asked the Japanese police for further collaboration, including intelligence sharing, in Cambodia's fight against fraud.

Kusunoki expressed his gratitude for the cooperation provided by the Cambodian police in investigating phone scams targeting Japanese individuals carried out by "tokuryu" loosely organized criminal groups operating there. He pledged further cooperation by the Japanese police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]