Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujifilm Corp. said Thursday that it will increase the production of magnetic tape for data storage for the first time in 20 years.

The company plans to invest about 10 billion yen in a manufacturing base in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, over the three years through fiscal 2028, expanding the production capacity fivefold from fiscal 2025.

The spread of artificial intelligence and cloud services has led to an explosive increase in data companies need to store, while information theft through unauthorized access has also increased. Magnetic tape, which can be disconnected from networks, is increasingly drawing attention as a medium to protect data from cyberattacks.

Fujifilm will strengthen its supply system for magnetic tape that can store up to 100 terabytes of data when compressed. Magnetic tape processes information more slowly than magnetic discs in hard disk drives and flash memory used in solid state drives. But it has advantages such as low storage costs, and it is good for long-term data management.

Fujifilm keeps improving its magnetic tape products, saying that it holds the biggest share in the world market.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]