Seoul/Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired some 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan, Kangwon Province, on Thursday, the South Korean military said.

The Japanese government said that none has fallen into the country's exclusive economic zone.

The missiles were fired around 12:30 p.m. Japan time and flew about 250 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. No damage to aircraft or ships around Japan has been confirmed.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo that the missile launches by North Korea "violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a serious problem to the safety of the people."

He also said that Japan lodged a protest with North Korea through the embassy route in Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]