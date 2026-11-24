Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Six Japanese opposition parties decided Tuesday to submit a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over his holding of political fundraising parties attended by government officials.

The decision was made at a meeting of the parliamentary affairs chiefs of the six parties in the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The timing of the submission will be left to Yoshitaka Saito, Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The six parties "will unite and submit a censure motion," Saito told reporters after the meeting.

"Now that we have confirmed the plan to submit (the motion), we'll be cautious about all Diet deliberations for the time being," he said, indicating that the six parties would refuse to participate in deliberations on key bills, including legislation to cut the consumption tax on food, unless Seki resigns or is replaced.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]