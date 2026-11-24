Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Komeito chief Mitsunari Okamoto said Tuesday that the Japanese opposition party will not support candidates related to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including those running as independents, in next April's unified local elections.

At a press conference, Okamoto said that the decision was due to Komeito's dissatisfaction with the LDP's handling of issues of politics and money.

Election cooperation with the LDP would be difficult for the time being also because of Komeito's opposition to a bill to reduce the number of proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, according to Okamoto.

The bill was submitted to the Lower House jointly by the LDP, its Japan Innovation Party ally and the opposition Democratic Party for the People earlier this month.

Okamoto said that the primary reason for Komeito's dissolution of its ruling coalition with the LDP last year was the two parties' differing views onpolitics-and-money issues. The LDP formed its current ruling bloc with the JIP soon after ending its long partnership with Komeito.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]