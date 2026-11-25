Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Wednesday a Commercial Code revision allowing bills of lading, important documents in maritime trade, to be issued electronically.

The move is part of Japan's efforts to maintain its competitiveness in maritime trade as major maritime nations, such as Singapore, are pushing to digitalize trade documents.

The revised law, approved by the Senate, the Diet's upper chamber, will take effect in 2027, allowing for electronic bills of lading, which entitle holders to claim cargo.

Shipping companies issue the bills to sellers upon receiving cargo. Sellers then send the documents to buyers, who present them to shipping companies in exchange for the cargo.

Because bills of lading are currently issued on paper, cargo sometimes arrives before the documents due to faster shipping, forcing buyers to wait for them before taking delivery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]