Nagoya, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The restaurant industry in Japan's regional areas has been dealt a heavy blow by the country suspending, on a temporary basis, new admissions of foreign workers in the sector with Type I residency status for specified skilled workers, a private-sector survey has shown.

Mynavi Global Corp., which supports foreign workers seeking employment in Japan, found that 44.1 pct of restaurant companies outside the six metropolitan prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka and Aichi said the suspension had a significant impact on their recruitment activities, compared with 27.8 pct among firms in the six prefectures.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 20, some six months after Japan suspended new admissions of Type I status workers in April. A total of 113 companies gave responses.

Nearly 70 pct of responding companies reported a significant or moderate impact on recruitment activities.

In addition to labor shortages and higher labor costs, some regional restaurant firms said the suspension of new admissions caused operational difficulties, including delays in openings of new stores or facilities. The challenges likely reflect outflows of foreign workers to urban areas, where wages are higher, amid more intense competition for workers following the suspension.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]