Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties plan to submit a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki on Thursday, a senior official of one of the parties said Wednesday.

The motion will be submitted to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, Yoshitaka Saito, Diet affairs chief at the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters.

Seki has been under fire for having government officials attend political fund-raising parties he hosted.

The CDP plans to submit the motion jointly with the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito, Sanseito, the Japanese Communist Party and Inochi no To.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, plan to seek cooperation from some opposition and independent lawmakers in a bid to vote it down.

Japanese education minister Yoshihiro Seki attends a meeting of a special committee at the Senate, the upper parliamentary chamber, on Nov. 16.

Yoshitaka Saito, parliamentary affairs chief of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Wednesday shows a plan to submit a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki to the Senate, the upper chamber, on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]