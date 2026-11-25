Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of "kodomo shokudo" community cafeterias in Japan that provide free or low-cost meals mainly to needy children rose to hit a record high of 13,879 this fiscal year, a survey by a nonprofit organization showed Wednesday.

The total was up by about 1,200 from the previous year, according to the survey conducted in June-October by Tokyo-based Musubie, which supports kodomo shokudo programs nationwide.

The survey also found that over 40 pct of the elementary school districts in the nation have at least one kodomo shokudo.

The NPO said the rise in the total number was partly thanks to efforts by private-sector companies and other organizations to support kodomo shokudo operations.

Meanwhile, the pace of annual increase slowed, compared with around 1,700 in recent years, due to factors including soaring prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]