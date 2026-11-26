Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will review its plan to complete by August 2029 an antiterrorism facility for the No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The contracting company has informed TEPCO that the construction period needs to be extended by more than a year because of factors including labor shortages, the power supplier said.

The development is expected to further delay the restart of the reactor after TEPCO previously pushed back the facility's completion from October 2025. No revised completion target has been set.

An antiterrorism facility has also yet to be completed for the plant's No. 6 reactor, which was restarted in January this year. The reactor will be unable to continue operating unless the facility is finished by April 2031.

Takeyuki Inagaki, manager of the plant, told a regular press conference Thursday that TEPCO aims to complete the facility for the No. 7 reactor by April 2031.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]