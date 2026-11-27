Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday drew up the country's first national strategy on disaster management, outlining a basic policy of creating a society with disaster preparedness as a central pillar.

The basic policy also calls for the government to take responsibility for protecting people's lives in the event of catastrophic disasters such as a major earthquake directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area, a powerful quake near the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast and an eruption of Mount Fuji.

The national strategy, incorporated into the government's Basic Disaster Management Plan, was compiled by the Central Disaster Management Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The strategy sets a goal of making Japan "the world's leading disaster-resilient nation, built together by all."

It urges Japan to build disaster-resilient communities, create a society in which residents can take the initiative in disaster management and enhance its international standing through disaster management cooperation with other countries over the next decade or so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]