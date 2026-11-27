Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government launched a specialized unit Friday to proactively support companies that may be under cyberattacks and check their defense measures, aiming to facilitate early detection as well as prevent and minimize damage.

The initiative, part of an emergency package of cyberattack countermeasures compiled Nov. 6., came after many companies in the country suffered unauthorized access and massive personal information breaches.

"We will make all-out efforts to protect the nation, the people and socioeconomic activities from the threat of cyberattacks," Toshiharu Furukawa, minister in charge of cybersecurity, told a press conference Friday.

The unit, called the "Outreach Team," comprises dozens of officials from the National Cybersecurity Office.

Using threat intelligence provided by private-sector entities and allied and like-minded countries, the unit will approach companies that have already suffered damage or are considered to be the next targets, and urge them to check their abilities to address vulnerabilities in their systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]