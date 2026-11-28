Yokohama, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, said Saturday that two bodies were found in the mountains in the town of Shichikashuku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Friday.

The department is working to identify the bodies.

One of the bodies may be a girl from the Kanagawa capital of Yokohama who has been reported missing, according to investigative sources.

The Kanagawa police arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping the minor girl.

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