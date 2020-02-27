Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Koganei Park (Tokyo)
The row of yamazakura on both banks of the Tama Aqueduct, flowing near Koganei Park, is also a noted hanami spot. While the sakuras in the park were planted when it opened in 1954, those along the aqueduct have been around since 1737, when eighth Tokugawa shogun Yoshimune planted them as part of a project to build irrigation canals for new rice paddies. The number of trees along the canal has declined with the rise in traffic and other environmental factors, so local groups are now working to restore the area to its former magnificence.
Koganei Park (Tokyo)
- Varieties: Yamazakura, satozakura, somei yoshino, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,700
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Around Sakurachō 3-chōme and Sekinochō 1-chōme and 2-chōme in the city of Koganei
- Website: Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau
Related articles
Nearby hanami sites
Near Koganei Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association.)
