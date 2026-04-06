Oroshigane: Traditional Japanese Graters for Every Ingredient on Your Plate

Ten Exceptional Utensils from Kappabashi, Japan’s Kitchen

The shop Iidaya in Tokyo’s Kappabashi district is packed with a bewildering selection of kitchen tools of all kinds. Here we take a look at oroshigane, the graters used for everything from daikon to wasabi.

Testing Hundreds of Graters

Featuring rows of holes surrounded by raised jagged teeth, traditional Japanese graters are known collectively as oroshigane—literally “metal for grating”—whether they are made of metal or plastic. Ingredients put through a grater have their fibers broken down, becoming finer and more digestible. The action helps enhance the flavor too. In Japan, a common use for oroshigane is for grating daikon.



Grating daikon with an oroshigane with attached container for the gratings. (© Pixta)

For Iida Yūta, the sixth-generation owner of Iidaya, the oroshigane is a tool very close to his heart, as it was the catalyst for turning around his business when it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Prompted by customer inquiries, he tested more than 300 types of oroshigane, and finally found one that could produce exceptionally fluffy daikon oroshi. The product is created by a manufacturer in Sanjō, Niigata, an area renowned for its high-quality metalwork. Ever since this product appeared on Iidaya’s shelves, it has been the shop’s most popular oroshigane.



Blades designed to make the fluffiest daikon oroshi possible. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)



Using a bamboo oni-oroshi grater gives daikon a crunchy texture without being too watery. This makes it perfect for mizore-nabe (grated daikon hotpot), Japanese-style Hamburg steaks, and karaage fried chicken. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

Not Just for Daikon

When Japanese people think of oroshigane, they instantly imagine daikon oroshi, but tourists from overseas appear to be buying them for the purpose of grating cheese, ginger, and lemon zest. Iidaya’s best-selling compact type model for these purposes is their original-designed product, which Iida proudly notes is “made entirely in Japan, right down to the attached blades.”

Japanese-produced graters require little effort to use, he notes. “What really surprises people is that they often come with a collector tray. This may well be a design feature unique to Japan.”



Iidaya’s grater section, stocked with around 250 types of oroshigane. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

With sushi enjoying a global boom, oroshigane specifically for wasabi are also popular. The traditional type of grater used for this purpose is called a samekawa oroshi, made from shark or ray skin attached to hinoki cypress wood. This produces a smooth, creamy texture you can’t get from a metal grater with holes. Wasabi lovers will want to give this a try!



A samekawa oroshi for grating wasabi. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

Ten Utensils Sought by Overseas Visitors

Oroshigane: Traditional Japanese Graters for Every Ingredient on Your Plate Suribachi and Surikogi Mortars and Pestles Onigiri Shapers and Makisu Sushi Rollers Peelers and Slicers Tetsubin and Chakoshi Teapots and Strainers Donabe and Other Cooking Pots Frying Pans Tamagoyaki Square Pans and Cooking Chopsticks Cutting Boards Soy Sauce Dispensers and Miso Muddlers

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner photo: A selection of three of the many oroshigane graters available at Iidaya. © Nomura Kazuyuki.)