Innovative and Easy: Soy Sauce Dispensers and Miso Muddlers

Ten Exceptional Utensils from Kappabashi, Japan’s Kitchen

Dedicated soy sauce dispensers and miso muddlers provide the exact amount required for the desired flavor.

A Precise Stop to Overseasoning

“I think it probably starts at sushi restaurants.” So surmises Iida Yūta, the sixth-generation owner of Iidaya. He thinks that having liked using soy sauce dispensers for the first time at sushi restaurants, customers come to Iidaya to find one for themselves. “A relatively large number of customers are Westerners, so it’s possible they are also putting olive oil or vinegar in them.”

The push-button type is particularly popular. It is impossible to pour too much as it only dispenses the amount pressed, drop by drop. While this type of dispenser can often be found in restaurants in Japan, they still seem to be rare overseas.



Designed to dispense a single drop with each push. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)



Iida demonstrating one of the soy sauce dispensers. A huge selection is available in-store. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

“People seem drawn to this shelf and this one sells well too,” Iida says, as he indicates a soy sauce dispenser that, at first glance, looks pretty standard. The bright yellow note on it though announces that it is “extremely drip-proof!”

This product was developed by a design office based in Shibuya, Tokyo in collaboration with a well-established glass factory that produces Tsugaru Vidro, a traditional type of glassware from Aomori Prefecture. The aim was to create “the world’s most beautiful drip-free soy sauce dispenser.” Both the lid and the body are made of high-clarity crystal glass. The secret to its ingenuity is in the grooves carved in the lid. The liquid flows along those grooves when the dispenser is tilted and then stops instantly when set back upright. It removes the risk of soy sauce dripping on the dispenser or table and making a stain.



This soy sauce dispenser, with its ingenious design and traditional artisanship, is a popular souvenir. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

Perfect Miso Soup Every Time

Another Japanese condiment that attracts a lot of overseas interest is miso. Around one tablespoon of miso makes a single serving of miso soup. “This takes away the need to measure,” Iida explains about the miso muddler.



The correct amount is scooped up with a single twist. (© Nomura Kazuyuki)

Each end of this metal rod has a different sized whisk-style sphere. The sphere part is dipped into the container of miso, twisted, and then pulled back out. The smaller sphere scoops enough miso for one serving of miso soup; the larger enough for two servings. It is handy as it can then be put straight into the pan to stir the miso in. It can also be used as a mini whisk to make dressings.



The miso soup made with this whisk has a consistent taste that is neither too salty nor too bland. (© Pixta)

Each sphere is securely sealed to the rod with an inner stopper, preventing liquid from entering. The muddler is produced by a manufacturer based in the Tsubame-Sanjō region of Niigata, an area renowned for its high-quality metalwork. “Most of the people purchasing this product are from Asian countries,” Iida comments.

After coming into contact with the culinary culture, overseas tourists are keen to learn about Japanese cuisine and so come to buy kitchenware. That sparks further interest in the technology behind Japan-made products and the spirit of artisanship, which makes it a great way to broaden understanding about Japan.

Ten Utensils Sought by Overseas Visitors

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Soy sauce dispensers and miso muddlers. © Nomura Kazuyuki.)