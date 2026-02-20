A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Japan’s Medalists at Milano Cortina 2026

February 19

■ Silver: Sakamoto Kaori

■ Bronze: Nakai Ami (figure skating: women’s singles)

Ahead of retirement at the end of this season, Sakamoto finished second in both the short program and free skate to win the silver, bringing her total Olympic medal count to four. Nakai scored highest in the short program, and although she was only ninth in the free skate, did enough to secure the bronze.

February 18

■ Gold: Fukada Mari

■ Bronze: Murase Kokomo (snowboarding: women’s slopestyle)

Fukada took the lead with a second run score of 85.70 and topped that with 87.83 in the third to become Japan’s youngest ever Winter Olympics gold medalist at the age of 19. Murase was in the lead after the first run with 79.30, and scored 85.80 in the third to take the bronze.

■ Silver: Hasegawa Taiga (snowboarding: men’s slopestyle)

A first-round score of 82.13 remained the second highest after the third round was over, ensuring silver for Hasegawa.

February 17

■ Bronze: Takagi Miho, Satō Ayano, Noake Hana, Horikawa Momoka (speed skating: women’s team pursuit)

After narrowly losing to the Netherlands in the semifinal, Japan’s team regrouped to defeat the United States in the third-place playoff.

February 16

■ Gold: Miura Riku, Kihara Ryūichi (figure skating: pairs)

The pair of Miura and Kihara, known affectionately as RikuRyū, could only finish in fifth place in the short program, after an error in their signature lift. However, with a spirited and flawless free skate that won a record-breaking 158.13 points, the pair came back to win the gold, which is Japan’s first ever medal in the event.

February 15

■ Bronze: Takagi Miho (speed skating: women’s 500 meters)

Takagi finished just 0.03 seconds ahead of the fourth-place finisher to take her second bronze of the games.

■ Silver: Horishima Ikuma (freestyle skiing: men’s dual moguls)

In this new event, where two skiers compete head-to-head in a knockout tournament, Horishima progressed to the final, but had to settle for silver.

February 14

■ Silver: Nikaidō Ren (ski jumping: men’s large hill individual)

Nikaidō took the lead in the first round with a 140.0-meter jump, but could not improve in his second attempt and was overtaken to finish in second place. The silver is his third medal of the games.

February 13

■ Silver: Kagiyama Yūma

■ Bronze: Satō Shun (figure skating: men’s singles)

Kagiyama was in second place after the short program, and despite errors in the free skating, did enough to win the silver. Satō recovered from ninth after the short program with a fine free performance to take the bronze.

■ Gold: Totsuka Yūto

■ Bronze: Yamada Ryūsei (snowboarding: men’s halfpipe)

After finishing second in the qualifying round, Totsuka took the lead with a second run score of 95.00, including two triple cork 1440s, which proved to be enough to secure the gold. Yamada scored 92.00 in his first and third runs to win the bronze.

February 12

■ Bronze: Ono Mitsuki (snowboarding: women’s halfpipe)

After only just qualifying for the final in eleventh place, Ono secured the bronze with a fine first run.

■ Bronze: Horishima Ikuma (freestyle skiing: men’s moguls)

Horishima won bronze in the moguls for the second successive Olympics in his third appearance at the games.

February 10

■ Bronze: Maruyama Nozomi, Kobayashi Ryōyū, Takanashi Sara, Nikaidō Ren (ski jumping: mixed team)

Japan finished just 1.2 points ahead of Germany to finish third and win bronze; both Maruyama and Nikaidō previously won bronze medals in individual events.

February 9

■ Bronze: Nikaidō Ren (ski jumping: men’s normal hill individual)

First-time Olympian Nikaidō tied for third place to win the bronze medal.

■ Gold: Murase Kokomo (snowboarding: women’s big air)

Murase won Japan’s first women’s snowboarding gold, rising from second to first with a powerful third run score of 89.25.

■ Bronze: Takagi Miho (speed skating: women’s 1,000 meters)

After winning gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Takagi took bronze this time, which was her third successive medal in the event.

February 8

■ Silver: Sakamoto Kaori, Miura Riku, Kihara Ryūichi, Kagiyama Yūma, Satō Shun, Yoshida Utana, Morita Masaya (figure skating: team event)

Despite a number of strong performances, as in 2022 Japan finished in second place behind the United States.

February 7

■ Bronze: Maruyama Nozomi (ski jumping: women’s normal hill individual)

Japan’s first medal of the games came from Olympic debutant Maruyama, who improved on her first run with a distance of 100.0 meters in the second.

■ Gold: Kimura Kira

■ Silver: Kimata Ryōma (snowboarding: men’s big air)

Kimura took the lead after the first round, but dropped to fourth after a failed landing on his second run, before securing the gold with the day’s highest score of 90.50. Kimata was only tenth in the qualifying round, but improved to second place to take the silver.

Data Sources

Data on medal winners from the official Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics website.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Gold medalist Fukada Mari, at left, and bronze medalist Murase Kokomo celebrate after the women’s slopestyle snowboarding event on February 18, 2026. © Imagn Images via Reuters Connect.)