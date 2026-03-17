Spring is upon us! Read on to see where the cherry blossoms are blooming in Japan’s 2026 sakura season.
Cherry Blossom Season in Full Swing
Japan’s 2026 cherry blossom season started on March 16 with the first blooms opening in Kōchi. This was followed by Nagoya on March 17 and Tokyo on March 19. The capital was officially announced to be in full bloom on March 28.
The first bloom is declared when the official sample tree for the region in question shows five to six buds in bloom. Full bloom, meanwhile, is declared when some 80% of the sample tree’s buds have bloomed.
See below for details on the sakura status of 11 Japanese cities.
First and Full Blooms of Somei-Yoshino Cherry Trees (2026)
|First Bloom
|Full Bloom (Forecast)
|Kagoshima
|March 27
|April 5
|Fukuoka
|March 24
|April 3
|Kōchi
|March 16
|March 31
|Hiroshima
|March 19
|March 30
|Osaka
|March 26
|April 3
|Kyoto
|March 23
|March 30
|Nagoya
|March 17
|March 30
|Kanazawa
|March 29
|April 3
|Tokyo
|March 19
|March 28
|Sendai
|March 31
|April 4
|Sapporo
|April 18
|April 24
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tokyo Area Cherry Blossom Gallery
Data Sources
- 2026 cherry blossom status (Japanese) by Japan Meteorological Agency
(Translated from Japanese. Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo on March 28, 2026. © Jiji.)