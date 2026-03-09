Japan’s famous cherry trees are set to bloom earlier than usual in 2026, due to expected warm weather in March.

(Note: The original December 19, 2025, post has been updated based on a new forecast from the Japan Meteorological Corporation.)

March and April Bloomers

On March 5, the Japan Meteorological Corporation published its latest cherry blossom forecast for 2026. Due to higher than usual temperatures across Japan in February, which are expected to continue through March, blooming will take place earlier than in a typical year.

The organization forecasts that the first sakura will blossom in Nagoya around March 17, followed by Kōchi around March 18, and Fukuoka and Tokyo around March 20. Other areas west of the greater Tokyo region are expected to bloom in late March. As the cherry blossom front moves up into Hokuriku and Tōhoku, these areas will see the iconic trees start to flower in early April. The front is expected to reach the southern tip of Hokkaidō in late April; while Tokyo’s first bloom is predicted for March 20, Sapporo’s will come more than five weeks later, around April 25.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. You can see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).

A Spring Symbol

Cherry blossoms are a symbol of spring in Japan, and their short blooming period has also made them a metaphor for fleeting beauty within the country’s literature and culture. The somei-yoshino is the most common variety of cherry tree today, and it is known for its characteristic pale pink flowers that appear before the growth of fresh leaves for a spectacular visual effect.

Many people take part in hanami (flower-viewing) parties with friends, family, or work colleagues, enjoying food and drink beneath blooming cherry trees in parks or on river embankments.

Data Sources

Cherry Blossom forecast map (2026) from the Japan Meteorological Corporation

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Cherry blossoms at the temple of Taisekiji in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka, in combination with Mount Fuji, also appear reflected in Myōkyō Pond. © PhotoAC.)