These courses, reference works, and workbooks offer assistance on the journey to Japanese proficiency.
The reference works described below may come in handy for learners of Japanese looking to learn more kanji, polish their grammar, or prepare for a test. We’ll be updating the list from time to time, so if there’s a book you think belongs in one of these categories, leave a comment and let us know!
For General Language Study
Minna no Nihongo (Japanese Learning for Everybody) (3A Corporation)
Also Consider:While some students benefit from the total immersion in Japanese, others may find it tough going, particularly if they are studying on their own. If you think you might prefer more support in English, have a look at the series below. Tastes vary, but Genki seems to be the most popular of these.
- Genki (The Japan Times)
- Japanese for Busy People (Association for Japanese-Language Teaching)
- Japanese from Zero! (George Trombley and Takenaka Yukari, YesJapan)
Preparing for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test
Shin kanzen masutā (New Complete Master Nihongo Noryoku Shiken Series: The Japanese Language Proficiency Test) (3A Corporation)
Also Consider:
- Nihongo sōmatome (Japanese General Summary) (Ask)
Polishing Your Grasp of Grammar
A Dictionary of Basic Japanese Grammar (Makino Seiichi and Tsutsui Michio, Japan Times)
A Dictionary of Japanese Particles (Sue A. Kawashima, Kōdansha)
Also Consider:
- Nihongo bunkei jiten (Dictionary of Japanese Sentence Patterns) (Kuroshio)
Kanji Learning Guides
Kanken kanji gakushū steppu (Kanji Kentei Kanji Study Steps) (Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation)Kanji Aptitude Test is a popular test of character knowledge. The test covers a wide range of proficiency from grade 10—the lowest, requiring the ability to read and write 80 kanji—to grade 1, for which candidates must master 6,000 characters. The test is open to anyone, but mainly Japanese people take it, so these official books are aimed at native learners. As a result, one of their attractions is a rich corpus of graded example sentences in natural Japanese—often absent from English-language kanji materials. Learning kanji in context through different approaches makes them easier to remember. The official books go up to grade 2 (requiring more than 2,000 kanji).
Also Consider:
- Remembering the Kanji (James W. Heisig, University of Hawaii Press)
Pick Up the Reading Habit
Taishūkan Japanese Readers (Taishūkan)
The Translation Challenge
The Routledge Course in Japanese Translation (Hasegawa Yōko, Routledge)
(Originally published in English.)