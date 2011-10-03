Popular young Japanese artist Rokkaku Ayako has been acclaimed around the world for her vibrant, colorful paintings, done directly by hand onto cardboard or canvas. This 360° panorama shows locals enjoying Rokkaku’s workshop at the Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam Kunsthal museum is a wonderful space designed by Rem Koolhaas, one of the Netherlands’ best-known architects. From June 25 to August 21, 2011 the museum hosted a major exhibition of paintings by Rokkaku Ayako. The show was a huge hit with local art lovers. This 360° panoramic view is designed to give you a sense of being right there in the museum. I hope you enjoy the colors and textures of Rokkaku’s paintings.

(Photographs by Somese Naoto with permission from the Rotterdam Kunsthal, the Netherlands.)

Rokkaku Ayako: An Artist with the World at Her Fingertips (interview)