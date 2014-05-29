In Vietnam on May 25, Japan’s women international soccer players once more gave their male counterparts something to live up to by adding a first-ever Asian Cup triumph to their glittering resume. The final was a hard-fought 1–0 victory over a dynamic Australia side in the sweltering heat of Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat Stadium. The members of the team demonstrated every ounce of the determination, imagination, and organization that have brought them such recognition in the last five years.

A Rollercoaster of a Tournament

The tournament as a whole showed off the various strings the team has to its bow. Japan opened the group stage with a display of mental toughness by coming back from 2–0 down against Australia, salvaging a draw with two goals in the last 20 minutes. In doing so, the players gained an important psychological edge over the team that they would eventually meet again in the final. In the remaining group games Japan went on to ruthlessly demolish host Vietnam (4–0) and Jordan (7–0), exploiting the defensive frailties of their overmatched opponents with displays of attacking power and pace, as well as the clever set plays that the team known affectionately as Nadeshiko Japan has by now made into something of a trademark.

The impeccable dead-ball deliveries of captain Miyama Aya featured heavily in the semifinal against China, which—predictably for any matchup between these two longstanding rivals—turned into something of an emotional rollercoaster. Japan dominated possession throughout the game, but struggled to break down the solid Chinese defense until early in the second half, when Miyama sent a perfect corner kick to the near post to meet the head of team star Sawa Homare, who deftly flicked the ball past the startled keeper. Japan continued to press, but proved unable to add a second goal and was dealt a devastating blow 10 minutes from the final whistle, when right winger Nakajima Emi was judged to have handled the ball inside her own penalty area. Li Dongna stepped up to bury the resulting PK and take the game into extra time.

The additional period followed a similar pattern to the first 90 minutes, but Japan struggled to make its pressure count until the 110th minute, when center back Iwashimizu Azusa headed in another Miyama corner at the far post. (She would repeat the feat by scoring the decisive goal in the final.) Tears of joy and relief ensued as the final whistle sounded, booking Japan’s place in the title decider. But with their team having lost out at the same stage of the competition on four prior occasions, none of the Japanese players were taking anything for granted this time.

What Champions Are Made Of

To stay focused in energy-sapping tropical conditions is no small achievement—especially under the considerable pressure that comes with the mantle of favorite, and with little time for respite between matches in a tournament that also coincided with a hectic L. League schedule. This composure, in the midst of a bright media spotlight that was until relatively recently the exclusive preserve of the men’s team, has come to characterize the reign of head coach Sasaki Norio who, since taking charge of Nadeshiko in 2008, has led the side to an unprecedented haul of trophies that shows little sign of letting up.

In his first tournament in charge, Sasaki guided Japan to victory at the 2008 EAFF East Asian Cup, a feat repeated two years later in a busy 2010 that also saw Japan take the gold medal at the Asian Games. But the crowning glory was just around the corner. In summer 2011—just months after their home country was ravaged by the 3/11 earthquake and tsunami—Nadeshiko Japan’s players outstripped all expectations to claim the World Cup in Germany, overcoming the host, as well as well-regarded Sweden, on the way to the final. There they drew 2–2 with perennial women’s soccer powerhouse America before winning in a tense penalty shootout, becoming the first Asian team to win a FIFA World Cup at any level of the sport.

Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

Senior players like captain Miyama and veteran Sawa—who holds a record number of international caps and has become the recognizable face of the national team—have also served as a shining example to some of their less experienced teammates. The old-guard players have steadied the ship with their serenity and self-assuredness, as well as spurring the team on through their own tireless work ethic and meticulous preparation. But time waits for no one. Despite this week’s addition to the trophy cabinet, Sasaki has much to ponder as he tries to find the right time to blood fresh talent and phase out the aging players who have served him so well while allowing enough overlap to ensure that the new generation can benefit from playing alongside their decorated predecessors.

This issue is political as well as tactical, as the Japanese fans have become emotionally attached to the players who did so much to lift the nation’s mood at such a sensitive time. The absence from the setup of Sawa and other cherished faces might result in a loss of interest. How this difficult problem will be dealt with is unclear, but there is a chance that retaining the services of popular veterans as part of any future coaching setup might just be the way to keep Nadeshiko blooming.

Record of Japan's Women at International Soccer Tournaments

Year Tournament Position 1980 Inaugural All-Japan Women's Soccer Championships held 1981 Japan Women's International Team assembled for first time AFC Women's Asian Cup (Hong Kong) Group stage 1986 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Hong Kong) Second place 1989 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Hong Kong) Third place Women's Soccer League (L. League) begins 1990 Asian Games (Beijing, China) Second place 1991 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Japan) Second place FIFA Women's World Cup (China) Group stage 1993 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Malaysia) Third place 1994 Asian Games (Hiroshima, Japan) Second place 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup (Sweden) Quarterfinals AFC Women's Asian Cup (Malaysia) Second place 1996 Summer Olympics (Atlanta, USA) Group stage 1997 AFC Women's Asian Cup (China) Third place 1998 Asian Games (Bangkok, Thailand) Third place 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup (USA) Group stage AFC Women's Asian Cup (Philippines) Fourth place 2000 Summer Olympics (Sydney, Australia) Qualifying tournament 2001 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Taiwan) Second place 2002 Asian Games (Busan, South Korea) Third place 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup (USA) Group stage AFC Women's Asian Cup (Thailand) Fourth place 2004 Summer Olympics (Athens, Greece) Quarterfinals 2005 EAFF Women's East Asian Cup (South Korea) Third place 2006 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Australia) Fourth place Asian Games (Doha, Qatar) Second place 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup (China) Group stage 2008 EAFF Women's East Asian Cup (China) Champion Summer Olympics (Beijing, China) Fourth place AFC Women's Asian Cup (Vietnam) Third place 2010 EAFF Women's East Asian Cup (Japan) Champion AFC Women's Asian Cup (China) Third place Asian Games (Guangzhou, China) Champion 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup (Germany) Champion 2012 Summer Olympics (London, UK) Second place 2013 EAFF Women's East Asian Cup (South Korea) Second place 2014 AFC Women's Asian Cup (Vietnam) Champion

(Banner photo: Nadeshiko Japan's members loft the AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy. © AP/Aflo.)