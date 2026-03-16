A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Japan’s Medalists at Milano Cortina 2026

March 15

■ Bronze: Suzuki Takeshi (alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom sitting)

Suzuki scored the best overall time in his second run, but it was only enough to win the bronze, which is his fourth medal at the Paralympics.

March 13

■ Silver: Oguri Daichi (snowboarding: men’s banked slalom LL1)

A former professional snowboarder, Oguri began competing in para competitions after having his right leg amputated. The 45-year-old veteran secured his first podium finish in his third appearance at the games.

March 12

■ Silver: Muraoka Momoka (alpine skiing: women’s giant slalom sitting)

Muraoka was in second place after her first run, and maintained this position at the end of the competition. Her second silver of the games is her eleventh overall, meaning she is now the Japanese athlete with most medals at the Winter Paralympics.

March 9

■ Silver: Muraoka Momoka (alpine skiing: women’s super-G sitting)

Muraoka broke her collarbone last November, but the winter sports star came back to win Japan’s first medal of the games. This is her tenth overall, putting her level with Obinata Kuniko as the Japanese athlete with most medals at the Winter Paralympics.

Data Sources

Data on medal winners from the official Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics website.

(Translated from Japanese. Muraoka Momoka, at left, smiles after winning the silver medal in the women’s giant slalom sitting event on March 12, 2026. © Reuters.)