Kyoto is Japan’s top tourist destination. There are crowds of visitors all year round, but the season peaks in autumn, when vivid seasonal leaves color the historical temples and fascinating streets. In this video, we present the best of Kyoto in the fall, from Eikandō, famous from antiquity as a top site for viewing autumn leaves, to the colorful temple Ninnaji, a World Heritage Site, Tōfukuji, where the seasonal foliage can be seen from the temple’s covered bridges, and the lights of Kitano Tenmangū.
Eikandō (Zenrinji)
Eikandō-chō, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto
Ninnaji
Ōuchi, Omuro, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto
Nanzenji
Fukuchichō, Nanzenji, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto
Kifune shrine
Kibune-chō 180, Kurama, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto
Related article › Getting Around Kyoto: The Randen, Eizan, and Sagano Scenic Railways
Genkōan
Kitatakagamine-chō, Takagamine, Kita-ku, Kyoto
Tōfukuji
Honmachi, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto
Related article › Tōfukuji: Kyoto’s Most Picturesque Autumn Site
Jingoji
Takao-chō, Umegahata, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto
Kitano Tenmangū
Bakuro-chō, Kamigyō-ku, Kyoto
(Originally published in Japanese. Photos and video by Fujii Kazuyuki.)