Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a Chinese man, 24, for allegedly carrying out a spray attack at the Ginza Six shopping complex in the Japanese capital's upscale Ginza district in May.

Ye Shengfeng, 24, a university student and resident of the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, was arrested by the MPD's Tsukiji police station on suspicion of spraying a substance containing capsaicin at a man in his 30s on the first floor of the large shopping facility around noon May 25 and causing many people to suffer injuries such as eye and throat pain.

Twenty-five people were sent to hospital in the attack.

The suspect has refused to talk about the alleged attack during police questioning, investigative sources said.

According to the police station, Ye sprayed the man in his 30s at an automated teller machine area and fled on a subway train. With footage from a nearby security camera showing Ye meeting with another man, the police suspect that this man was also involved in the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]