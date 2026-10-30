Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--A public opinion poll by the Cabinet Office showed Friday that 37.5 pct of Japanese want the government to strengthen disaster reduction measures, up 6.4 percentage points from last year.

The proportion was highest since 1992, when this answer was added to the annual questionnaire survey. The rise apparently reflects higher public awareness of disaster preparedness following a powerful earthquake in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto in July and this summer's heavy rain disasters in Chiba Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo.

In the latest survey, respondents were asked what measures the government should strengthen, with multiple answers allowed.

Measures against soaring prices were chosen by 72.5 pct, marking this answer the most popular selection for the fourth consecutive year. Improvements in the social security system came next at 61.9 pct, followed by economic measures at 57 pct. Disaster reduction measures were seventh.

Regarding living conditions, the proportion of respondents who said were satisfied or somewhat satisfied was 51.4 pct, while 48 pct gave the opposite answers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]