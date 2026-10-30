Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday reiterated her cautious stance toward the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

On the day, Takaichi met with Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki at the prime minister's office and received a written request for Japan to participate as an observer in the first review meeting for the treaty in November.

"We need to consider what would be effective for ensuring Japan's security and advancing nuclear disarmament," Takaichi said during the meeting.

The mayors of the atomic-bombed cities also urged the Japanese government to maintain the country's three nonnuclear principles, which Takaichi seems eager to review.

The prime minister avoided a direct response, saying instead that leading international efforts toward a world free of nuclear weapons is a mission of Japan, the only country to have been attacked with nuclear weapons in war.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]