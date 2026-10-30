Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The latest cyberattack on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, has not affected the assets of its customers in Japan, its Japanese unit said Friday.

Binance announced the same day that crypto assets worth about 6.3 billion dollars had been stolen due to a cyberattack.

According to the Japanese unit, customers in Japan can continue trading but cannot withdraw their assets for now as a preventive measure.

The Japanese unit plans to resume withdrawal services within 48 hours.

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