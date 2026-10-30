Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the central bank will adjust its monetary policy to stabilize the country's underlying inflation at 2 pct.

Ueda also said that underlying consumer price inflation is "generally consistent" with the BOJ's 2 pct target.

The BOJ chief made these remarks at a press conference following the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting.

In its quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report adopted at the meeting, the central bank said that underlying inflation has reached a level consistent with the 2 pct target and is expected to remain around the level.

Still, Ueda said that the target has yet to be achieved in a sustainable and stable manner, adding that the central bank will assess upside risks to prices and revise its policy at an appropriate time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]