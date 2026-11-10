Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-based startup Sakana AI K.K. has begun preparations for an initial public offering in autumn 2027, it has been learned.

The generative artificial intelligence developer is considering a possibility of going public on Japanese and U.S. stock exchanges, informed sources said.

This will likely be one of the largest IPOs for a startup in Japan.

Sakana AI developed into a so-called unicorn company, or a privately held firm valued at more than 1 billion dollars, only a year after it was founded in 2023 by a researcher from U.S. technology giant Google and others.

The company's AI technology is among candidates for a domestic AI model that the Japanese government plans to introduce into the Self-Defense Forces' systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]