Nagoya, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The completion of new Nagoya Station for a magnetically levitated high-speed train line now under construction is expected for 2033 or later, officials of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, have said.

The railway company showed the estimate at a briefing session for local residents held Sunday and Monday.

The prospect comes as the completion of two sections for the Chuo Shinkansen line is expected to be delayed by up to three and a half years from the initial plan due to additional work such as removing obstacles under the ground, according to the officials.

JR Tokai, which has given up its original target of launching the maglev line services between Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Nagoya Station in the city of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in 2027, plans to announce a new opening schedule within this year.

The construction of new Nagoya Station will end before the completion of work in the section in Shizuoka Prefecture, adjacent to Aichi, a company official told reporters Monday, stressing that the work on the new station will not affect the timing of the maglev line launch.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]