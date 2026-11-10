Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a meeting hosted by the French government Monday urged the international community to join hands in dealing with security issues regarding artificial intelligence.

Joining the meeting online, Takaichi said that cutting-edge AI is posing new security challenges, such as its use in cyberattacks and loss of control.

The impact transcends national borders, making international cooperation essential, she said.

Takaichi stressed the importance of deepening discussions on the international arena on ways to facilitate innovation and deal with risks at the same time.

Explaining the Japanese government's aim of hosting an AI summit at an early date, Takaichi said Japan hopes to help achieve progress in international cooperation under an evolved free and open Indo-Pacific.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]