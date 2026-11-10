Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday that it has chosen eight people as the inaugural recipients of a new award for food culture masters possessing exceptional skills in their respective fields.

The winners of the Mastery Award in Gastronomy, created this year to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Japan's culinary culture, include Seiichi Koshimizu, a 77-year-old whisky blender and chief blender emeritus of Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The award will also go to Takashi Atsuta, 88, honorary adviser to the Japan Sommelier Association; Aya Kuwamura, 85, adviser to Murasakino Wakuden, which sells food in a traditional Kyoto "ryotei" style; and Yoshiro Sumida, 86, a tea hand-rolling master.

The remaining recipients are Shosaku Takeuchi, 75, head of dried bonito producer Takeuchi Co.; Hiroaki Tokuyama, 66, owner-chef of Tokuyamazushi, a restaurant known for traditional fermented cuisine; Hiromitsu Nozaki, 73, a Japanese cuisine chef; and Yuji Wakiya, 68, owner-chef of Chinese restaurant Ginza Wakiya.

The award was created to enhance the social status of chefs and the value of food culture. It recognizes individuals who consistently express artistic value and serve as role models for successors in their fields.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]