Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of 768 billion yen for April-September, against a profit of 2,924 billion yen a year earlier.

The Japanese technology investor fell into the red on a first-half basis for the first time in three years.

In its U.S. data center business, SoftBank Group booked a loss of 597.2 billion yen after revising its plans to procure power generation equipment.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, the company posted revenues of 4,235 billion yen, up 13.3 pct from a year before.

Meanwhile, the company's overall investment return fell by more than 2 trillion yen from a year earlier to 1,725.7 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]