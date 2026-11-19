Studio Ghibli’s first major box-office hit, the 1989 Kiki’s Delivery Service can be read as a form of feminist film expressing director Miyazaki Hayao’s expectations and ideals regarding women. At the same time, it delicately captures the physical and emotional turbulence of female adolescence.

A Superhuman Work Ethic

Kiki’s Delivery Service was released on July 29, 1989, as Miyazaki Hayao’s fifth feature-length animation. When the proposal first came to Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki was still in the middle of work on My Neighbor Totoro (1988); initially he planned to act as producer and bring in a young creator to direct. Katabuchi Sunao, who would go on to helm In This Corner of the World (2016), was among the candidates. Ultimately, however, Miyazaki took on four key roles: producer, director, screenwriter, and storyboard artist. Releasing feature films of such exceptional caliber two years in a row highlights the boundless energy and superhuman work ethic of Miyazaki, then in his late forties.

The film is based on a children’s book series by Kadono Eiko. It draws from the first half of the opening volume published in 1985, though the narrative was substantially altered for the screen.

In this coming-of-age fantasy, Kiki is a 13-year-old girl born to a witch mother. Following an ancient tradition, she departs her hometown on the night of a full moon with her black cat, Jiji. She lodges at a bakery in the picturesque seaside city of Koriko and launches a service delivering goods on her flying broomstick. Through interactions with a colorful cast of locals, including a boy with round glasses called Tombo, she grows toward adulthood.

(© 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N)

The Japanese title of the film is Majo no takkyūbin (literally, “witch’s express delivery service”), but the word takkyūbin is a registered trademark of the shipping giant Yamato Transport. What could have been a thorny issue resolved favorably, though, as Yamato joined the film’s production committee. Nippon Television, which would go on to make Ghibli a subsidiary in 2023, also invested in the studio’s work for the first time with this release, launching a massive promotional campaign. This support helped the film break Ghibli’s streak of modest box-office returns to become the highest-grossing Japanese film of the year. It generated ¥4.3 billion in box-office revenue, drew 2.6 million admissions, and eclipsed the all-time box-office record for an animated feature previously held by Farewell to Space Battleship Yamato: In the Name of Love (1978).

A New Model for Girls

Kadono’s book has a strong element of fairy-tale fantasy. Miyazaki, however, treats Kiki’s magical ability to fly merely as an everyday human talent or skill, framing the story from the realistic perspective of an adolescent girl striving to achieve independence by putting her unique gift to work.

In this sense, the film can be viewed as a form of (male-authored) feminist cinema, in which Miyazaki projects his ideals and expectations for women.

Motifs such as female independence and women’s entry into the workforce are much more prominent in Miyazaki’s adaptation than in Kadono’s book. As Japanese critics have often observed, this stems partly from the labor politics and studio culture of his early career at Tōei Dōga (now Tōei Animation). There he was deeply influenced by female creators like Okuyama Reiko, Yasuda Michiyo, and Ōta Akemi (who would later become his wife), witnessing firsthand their creative independence and their struggles to improve labor conditions. This background explains why there are so many working women in his movies, from Kiki’s Delivery Service to Porco Rosso (1992), Princess Mononoke (1997), and Spirited Away (2001).

Another factor is that these motifs vividly reflected shifting social norms and the changing status of women in Japanese society during the late 1980s, when the film was released. In 1986, the year after the original novel was published, Japan enacted the Equal Employment Opportunity Act. This landmark legislation sought to redress discriminatory treatment against women in the workplace and catalyzed their rapid entry into the labor force. The film’s famous tagline, “I was feeling blue, but I’m better now” conveyed both Kiki’s vulnerability and determination, as Miyazaki projected onto the young witch the image of a new generation of spirited 1980s women making their own way and discovering their identities within a male-dominated society.

Growing Pains

Kiki’s Delivery Service is also notable for the unprecedented delicacy with which it portrays the physical and emotional turbulence of female adolescence, alongside the changing social status of women, marking a milestone in the history of Japanese animation.

In the second half of the story, Kiki is growing closer to Tombo through her delivery work, when an awkward moment strains their budding friendship. Soon after, she suddenly finds herself unable to understand Jiji’s speech or fly her broomstick, and plunges into an identity crisis. In the film’s climax, when a massive dirigible accident leaves Tombo dangling perilously in midair, her desperate resolve to save him reawakens her power of flight, allowing her to rescue her dear friend, and overcome her self-doubt.

(© 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N)

(© 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N)

Kiki wins widespread recognition among the townspeople of Koriko for her rescue. At the same time, Jiji, who had previously filled a role similar to an imaginary friend, remains unable to speak in human language, which acts as a clear allegory for Kiki’s leaving childhood behind to become a socially independent adult. Taking the analysis one step further, the series of events can also be read as a metaphor for the onset of menstruation, in the sense that the adolescent girl’s physical abilities undergo a temporary disruption as her body transitions toward greater maturity.

During production, Miyazaki sought to convey the reality of female adolescence by proposing an image of Kiki sitting on a toilet seat with a listless expression as a concept for the film’s promotional poster. Although this idea was rejected on the grounds that it risked being taken the wrong way, the completed film retains a trace of this bodily focus. The morning after moving into her bakery lodgings, Kiki is shown dashing to the outhouse toilet.

It is rarely noted, but Studio Ghibli’s films have often depicted menstruation. The most prominent example is found in Takahata Isao’s Only Yesterday (1991), which was produced right after Kiki’s Delivery Service. One of the fifth-grade flashback sequences involving the protagonist Okajima Taeko revolves around a classmate named Rie and the arrival of her period.

Takahata also depicts the title character experiencing her first period in his final film The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013). There is a scene in Ocean Waves (1993) too, a Studio Ghibli television film directed by Mochizuki Tomomi, in which the character Mutō Rikako feels unwell at Kōchi Airport and tells the protagonist Morisaki Taku, “The first day of my period is always heavy. Sometimes I’m so anemic I can’t even get out of bed.” An animation studio that has so consistently represented menstruation must be rare, even on a global scale.

Thus, Kiki’s Delivery Service stands out in the history of Japanese animation for offering a distinctly feminist perspective. Although Studio Ghibli’s films to date have all been directed by men, its works are frequently discussed in terms of gender, and Kiki is a prime example.

(Originally published in Japanese on November 6, 2026. Banner photo: © 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N.)