Roughly 15% of Japanese companies suffered harassment from their customers over the past year, according to a recent corporate survey. Following the October 2026 enforcement of legislation mandating preventive action, businesses across the country are stepping up their countermeasures.

New Legal Requirement

A Teikoku Databank survey conducted in September, targeting 22,095 companies in Japan (response rate 46.3%) found that 15.3% reported cases of customer harassment, which is defined as ranging from verbal abuse to physical violence, over the past year. Large companies were hit hardest, at 23.9%, followed by 13.8% for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and 12.3% for small businesses. The results reflect the fact that larger companies tend to have more points of contact with customers and are thus more likely to be harassed by them.

By industry, the highest rate of harassment, at 31.1%, occurred in the retail sector, where staff deal directly with customers in stores and handle complaints over such issues as product returns and pricing. Other sectors with high rates were finance, real estate, and services, highlighting how business-to-consumer (B2C) industries serving individual customers are particularly prone to harassment.

Meanwhile, even among business-to-business (B2B) companies that mainly deal with other companies, subcontractors sometimes face “customer harassment” from their clients. One wholesaler of construction stone and ceramic products commented, “We are in a weaker position in our business dealings, so we have to endure some unfair harassment from general contractors in order to safeguard the livelihood of our employees.”

On October 1, 2026, a revised version of the Act on Comprehensive Promotion of Labor Policies came into effect, requiring companies to implement measures to prevent customer harassment, rather than leaving it up to individual employees to deal with the problem. The Teikoku Databank survey found that 68.9% of all companies are either “currently implementing” or “plan to implement” measures to address customer harassment.

Roughly 30% of the companies are yet to implement measures to deal with harassment. Teikoku Databank notes that “amid a worsening labor shortage that makes securing and retaining staff a critical challenge, creating a work environment where employees can feel safe is becoming increasingly important.”

Data Sources Data from customer harassment survey (Japanese) from Teikoku Databank

Information on measures taken against customer harassment (Japanese) from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)