Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Tobacco Inc.'s projected record consolidated net loss for the current business year ending in December has raised concerns about its fiscal impact on the Japanese government, which is the company's largest shareholder.

The expected annual loss of 724 billion yen stems from JT effectively losing control of its Russian subsidiaries and deconsolidating them.

JT has operated in Russia since 1999, and its Russian operations have accounted for about a quarter of the company's adjusted operating profit.

JT maintained its Russian operations even after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, it effectively lost control after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order earlier this month placing seven JT subsidiaries under local management.

JT's deteriorating financial performance is a big blow for the Japanese government, which owns about one-third of the company's outstanding shares and relies on dividend income from the company to help fund industrial investments under its fiscal investment and loan program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]