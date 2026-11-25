Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Securities Inc. said that unauthorized access earlier this month resulted in about 1.68 million sets of customers' asset balance data being compromised, including information on holdings of stocks and investment trusts.

The incident was part of a total of 4.41 million sets of personal information exposed, including customers' names, phone numbers, addresses and birth dates, according to the Japanese online securities firm.

The affected data also includes about 2.71 million sets of data on customers' asset holdings and about 14,000 records of their annual incomes, though both reflect only self-reported data or optional bracket selections rather than exact figures.

It was also confirmed that seven additional data items, such as deposit account details, gender and nationality, were compromised in addition to those disclosed in the company's initial report earlier this month.

For about 11.98 million accounts, only information on customer codes and login IDs was leaked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]