Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Judge Impeachment Court on Wednesday issued a ruling to dismiss a summary court judge accused of online casino gambling.

The impeachment court determined that judge Akifumi Morimoto, 52, at Niigata Summary Court in the central Japan city of Niigata "undermined public trust in the judiciary."

Morimoto is the ninth judge to have been dismissed through impeachment in Japan since the end of World War II.

The previous case was for Kiichi Okaguchi, who received a dismissal ruling from the impeachment court in April 2024 for his inappropriate social media posts.

Morimoto had engaged in gambling more than 60,000 times, including while on duty, in order to secure funds for foreign exchange margin trading, said Presiding Judge Junichi Ishii, a member of the Senate, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]