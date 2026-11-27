Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to discuss measures to introduce driverless taxis at its Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform toward next summer.

The council, chaired by Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Chairman Satoru Komiya, adopted guidelines for the discussions in a meeting at the prime minister's office. Calling for prioritizing reform measures that help advance the country's growth strategy, the guidelines identify implementing driverless taxis and creating a business environment for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, also known as flying cars, as key issues for consideration.

It was the first meeting of the council since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her cabinet in September this year. The body is expected to release a report on recommended regulatory reform measures by May 2027.

"Regulatory and institutional reforms are extremely important to realize domestic investments that contribute to growing our economy at a speed that rivals those of other countries," Takaichi said at the meeting.

Other issues for consideration include the use of artificial intelligence services in professional fields such as law and tax accounting, measures to prevent bear attacks occurring on land with unidentified owners, clarification of the scope of AI applications in the medical field and facilitation of mergers and restructuring for private universities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]