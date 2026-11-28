Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born to Japanese nationals in Japan in the first half of 2026 rose 1,379 from a year before to 320,458, marking the first increase in 11 years, health ministry data have shown.

The rise may have reflected an increase in the number of marriages in 2024 after years of decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the number of marriages in January-June this year declined 708 to 229,458. The preliminary number of births up to September, including Japanese nationals born abroad and foreigners born in Japan, fell 0.3 pct to 523,304.

"We can't see whether the full-year number will rise or fall," a ministry official said.

By prefecture, Tokyo marked the largest number of births in the first half at 41,745, up 1,864 from a year earlier. Osaka came next with 25,431, up 292, followed by Kanagawa with 23,961, up 122, Aichi with 21,325, up 392, Saitama with 18,489, up 88, Chiba with 15,946, up 121, and Fukuoka with 15,294, up 308.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]