Greenery Day (Japan’s National Holidays)

Guideto Japan

May 4 in Japan is the national holiday Greenery Day, which is a time for appreciating nature.

Free Admission at Some Zoos and Aquariums

Japan’s Greenery Day national holiday on May 4 is a time for appreciating nature and expressing gratitude for its blessings.

With mild temperatures and fresh greenery at its peak, many facilities across Japan offer free admission on this day, such as national parks, zoos, aquariums, and botanical gardens. As a result, families and couples often spend the day enjoying picnics or observing nature. In some regions, local governments distribute flower seeds or plant seedlings free of charge, or hold tree-planting events.

When the holiday was first established in 1989, it fell on April 29, the birthday of Emperor Shōwa, who passed away in January of that year. The day ceased to be celebrated as the Emperor’s Birthday, but was instead retained as a public holiday under the new name Greenery Day. Later, in 2007, April 29 was redesignated as Shōwa Day, and Greenery Day was moved to May 4.

Data Sources

National Holidays (Japanese) from the Cabinet Office.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)