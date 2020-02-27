Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ueno Park (Tokyo)

Ueno Park was one of the first five to be designated a public park by the Meiji government in 1873. The fabled sakuras here were originally brought from Mount Yoshino by high priest Tenkai when he founded Kan’ei-ji, the temple whose grounds Ueno Park now occupies. The park has been one of Japan’s best-known cherry blossoms spots over the years, and it continues to attract hordes of hanami fans today.