Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ueno Park (Tokyo)
Kan’ei-ji was closely associated with the Tokugawa shogunate and became the site of a major battle in the Boshin War, which ushered in the Meiji Restoration. The complex of temples was destroyed and confiscated by the pro-imperial forces and was eventually donated to the city of Tokyo in 1924 by the Imperial Household Agency. The park houses such noted institutions as the Tokyo National Museum, National Museum of Nature and Science, Ueno Zoo, and National Museum of Western Art—whose building was designed by Le Corbusier and is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list.
Ueno Park (Tokyo)
- Varieties: Kanzakura, somei yoshino, kanzan
- No. of trees: 800
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: 5:00–23:00
- Admission: Free
- Address: 3 Ikenohata, Uenokōen, Taitō-ku, Tokyo
- Website: Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ueno Tourism Association.)
