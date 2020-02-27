Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Inokashira Park (Tokyo)

Cherry Blossoms

Inokashira Park opened in 1917 as Japan’s first suburban public park. Given the subsequent spread of Tokyo’s urban sprawl, it has become a valued place to relax for area residents. The fallen petals from the approximately 500 cherry trees around Inokashira Pond create a magical, light pink carpet on the water’s surface.
Inokashira Pond has long been known as a site of scenic beauty, being portrayed by ukiyo-e artist Hiroshige in his series of “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo,” and was also an important source of water for Edo (now Tokyo) residents. Boats can be rented for ¥600 an hour, giving visitors a view of the blossoms from the water. Other attractions in the park include a zoo and the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka (reservations required), featuring the works of animation filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao.

Inokashira Park (Tokyo)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, etc.
  • No. of trees: 400
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs. (no picnicking after 22:00)
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: 1-18-31 Goten’yama, Musashino-shi, Tokyo
  • Website: Inokashira Park

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

