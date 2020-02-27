Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Inokashira Park (Tokyo)
Guideto JapanTravel
Inokashira Park opened in 1917 as Japan’s first suburban public park. Given the subsequent spread of Tokyo’s urban sprawl, it has become a valued place to relax for area residents. The fallen petals from the approximately 500 cherry trees around Inokashira Pond create a magical, light pink carpet on the water’s surface.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Inokashira Pond has long been known as a site of scenic beauty, being portrayed by ukiyo-e artist Hiroshige in his series of “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo,” and was also an important source of water for Edo (now Tokyo) residents. Boats can be rented for ¥600 an hour, giving visitors a view of the blossoms from the water. Other attractions in the park include a zoo and the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka (reservations required), featuring the works of animation filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao.
Inokashira Park (Tokyo)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 400
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (no picnicking after 22:00)
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1-18-31 Goten’yama, Musashino-shi, Tokyo
- Website: Inokashira Park
Related articles
Nearby hanami sites
Near Inokashira Park
- How to Drink in Shinjuku’s Golden-gai Like a Regular
- Experiencing the Essence of Samurai Swordsmanship at Hisui Tokyo
- Unique Hostels Inspired by Traveling Light: Backpackers’ Japan
- Toco: A Hostel Brimming with the Charm of Yesteryear’s Japan
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)
sakura Tokyo Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan Musashino