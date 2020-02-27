Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Inokashira Park (Tokyo)

Guideto Japan

Inokashira Park opened in 1917 as Japan’s first suburban public park. Given the subsequent spread of Tokyo’s urban sprawl, it has become a valued place to relax for area residents. The fallen petals from the approximately 500 cherry trees around Inokashira Pond create a magical, light pink carpet on the water’s surface.