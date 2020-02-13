Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ninna-ji Temple (Kyoto)
Guideto JapanTravel
Ninna-ji was built in 888 and is a World Cultural Heritage site. The temple’s unique omurozakura—which poets have compared to the cherry blossoms of Mount Yoshino—are late-bloomers that are much shorter in height than other varieties. They grow on the western side of the temple grounds as one enters the inner gate, and the blossoms reach their peak as spring in Kyoto gradually gives way to early summer.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Ninna-ji contains many historically prominent buildings on its grounds, including the main hall (Kon-dō, a national treasure) and such important cultural properties as the pagoda, Miei-dō, and Kannon-dō. The omurozakura were planted around the time that these structures were built. The temple’s many precious paintings, statues, and other historical artifacts, including a golden image of Amitabha, a national treasure, can be viewed at the Reihōkan museum.
Ninna-ji (Kyoto)
- Varieties: Omuroariake, somei yoshino, shidarezakura
- No. of trees: 550 (200 omuro trees)
- When: Early to mid-April
- Hours: 8:00–17:30 (no entry after 17:00)
- Picnic: Yes, but only east of the pagoda, near the Kusho Myōjin Shrine; no alcohol
- Admission: ¥500
- Address: 33 Omuro-ōuchi, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto
- Website: Ninnaji Temple
Related articles
Nearby hanami sites
- Arashiyama
- Daigo-ji Temple
- Kasagiyama Natural Park
- Kyoto Gyoen National Garden: A Stroll Among the Cherry Trees
- Kurumazaki: Kyoto’s “Cherry-Blossom Shrine”
- Keage Incline: Disused Kyoto Rail Line Now a Spot for Sakura Lovers
- A Lone Cherry in a Zen Garden: Kyoto’s Kōdaiji
- Maruyama Park and the Weeping Cherry of Gion
- Memories of the Ancient Imperial Court at Kyoto’s Heian Jingū
- Kyoto’s Ninnaji: Pagoda in a Sea of Blossoms
- A Blossom-Viewing Stroll Along Kyoto’s Philosopher’s Walk
Near Ninna-ji Temple
- Foreign Tourists Flock to the Gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine
- Best Kyoto Spots for Ume Flower Viewing: Kitano Tenmangū, Jōnangū, and Umenomiya Taisha
- Amanohashidate: The Flying Dragon of “Kyoto by the Sea”
- Getting Around Kyoto: The Randen, Eizan, and Sagano Scenic Railways
- Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine Combines Elements of Shintō and Buddhism
- Kyoto’s World Heritage: Kamigamo and Shimogamo Shrines
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ninna-ji Temple.)
Kyoto sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan