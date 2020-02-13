Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ninna-ji Temple (Kyoto)

Ninna-ji was built in 888 and is a World Cultural Heritage site. The temple’s unique omurozakura—which poets have compared to the cherry blossoms of Mount Yoshino—are late-bloomers that are much shorter in height than other varieties. They grow on the western side of the temple grounds as one enters the inner gate, and the blossoms reach their peak as spring in Kyoto gradually gives way to early summer.