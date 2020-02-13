Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kasagiyama Natural Park (Kyoto)

Guideto Japan

Kasagi is a small, mountain town located at the southern tip of Kyoto Prefecture, near the upper reaches of the Kizu River. Some 3,000 cherry trees have been planted on Mount Kasagi—from the foot along the river all the way to the temple Kasagi-dera on the summit—and the entire hill becomes fused with pink blossoms when the sakuras are in full bloom.