Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kasagiyama Natural Park (Kyoto)
Kasagi is a small, mountain town located at the southern tip of Kyoto Prefecture, near the upper reaches of the Kizu River. Some 3,000 cherry trees have been planted on Mount Kasagi—from the foot along the river all the way to the temple Kasagi-dera on the summit—and the entire hill becomes fused with pink blossoms when the sakuras are in full bloom.
The iconic, mountaintop temple of Kasagi-dera is famed for the carved image of the bodhisattva Maitreya on a huge slab of stone—considered the largest such carving in Japan—and has long been a center of religious training and worship. The summit is also known for its many remarkable rock formations and outcroppings.
Kasagiyama Natural Park (Kyoto)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura
- No. of trees: 3,000
- When: Early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Kasagiyama, and Hama, Kasagi-chō, Sōraku-gun, Kyoto
- Website: Kyoto Tourism Federation
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kasagi Town.)
