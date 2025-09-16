A roundup of Japan’s medal winners at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

In September 2025, the World Athletics Championships are taking place in Tokyo for the first time since 1991. Below we present an overview of the Japanese athletes bringing home medals in their events.

Japan’s Medalists at Tokyo 2025

September 20

■ Bronze: Fujii Nanako (Women’s 20-kilometer walk)

Fujii set a new Japanese record with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 18 seconds. She is the first Japanese woman to win a race walk medal at either the Olympics or World Athletics Championships.

September 13

■ Bronze: Katsuki Hayato (Men’s 35-kilometer walk)

In the leading group from the start, Katsuki held on as other athletes dropped out to win the bronze medal with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, 16 seconds.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Bronze medal winners Katsuki Hayato and Fujii Nanako. © Reuters.)