At least 38 people are known to have died after the violent earthquake that struck Kumamoto on July 28, 2026.

Full Extent of Damage Unclear

Following the July 28 earthquake that brought violent shaking with a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Kumamoto Prefecture, the prefectural disaster response headquarters announced that as of 14:00 on August 3, 38 people had been confirmed dead. Large-scale damage occurred, including the explosion at the Aeon Mall in Kashima, and a chimney collapse at the Nippon Paper Industries mill in Yatsushiro. Essential utilities such as water and electricity are also being disrupted.

While there have been reports of severed roads and collapsed buildings across the region, the full extent of the damage remains unclear. Police, fire, and Self-Defense Forces personnel are assessing the situation as they search for missing people.

Data from the Japan Meteorological Agency shows that more than 200 aftershocks occurred within 24 hours of the main earthquake. The agency urges people to remain on high alert, stating: “It is common for strong tremors with a seismic intensity of up to 7 to take place in the week following an earthquake, particularly during the first two or three days.”

Extreme summer heat in Kumamoto, combined with fractured water pipes and a lack of electricity for air conditioning, are leading to concerns that the quake-related casualty figures may rise still further as dehydration and heatstroke take their toll.

Situation Following Kumamoto Earthquake as of 14:00 on August 3

Fatalities 38 Injuries 98 Evacuees 8,383 Operational evacuation shelters 206 Homes without water 45,280 Water distribution stations 78

Data Sources

Announcements and information related to the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake (Japanese) from the Kumamoto prefectural government’s disaster response headquarters

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The Aeon Mall in Kashima, Kumamoto, where an explosion took place following the earthquake on July 28. Photograph taken on July 29. © Jiji.)