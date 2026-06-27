Over the years since the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake disaster, Japan has had more than 30 major earthquakes measuring lower 6 or higher on the country’s seismic intensity scale.

At 7:30 in the morning of June 25, 2026, an earthquake off the east coast of Iwate Prefecture caused shaking of upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the town of Hashikami, Aomori. The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated the quake’s magnitude as 7.2 with a hypocenter at a depth of 44 kilometers. Shaking of lower 6 was recorded in Hachinohe, Aomori, and shaking of upper 5 in Sannohe, Aomori, and the Iwate municipalities of Morioka, Ninohe, Hachimantai, Fudai, and Karumai. There were no concerns about tsunamis.

Soon after, at 10:29 in the evening of June 26, a temblor in eastern Yamanashi Prefecture led to shaking of lower 6 in the town of Fujikawaguchiko. The JMA estimated a magnitude of 5.6 with a hypocenter at a depth of 20 kilometers. Shaking of upper 5 was recorded in Ōtsuki, Yamanashi. Again, there were no concerns about tsunamis.

Earthquakes of Lower 6 Intensity or Above Since the Great East Japan Earthquake

Date (Time) Hypocenter Magnitude (Max. Seismic Intensity) June 26, 2026 (22:29) Eastern Yamanashi Prefecture/Fuji Five Lakes 5.6 (lower 6) June 25, 2026 (7:30) Off Iwate Prefecture 7.2 (upper 6) December 8, 2025 (23:15) Off Aomori Prefecture 7.6 (upper 6) July 3, 2025 (16:13) Off the Tokara Islands 5.5 (lower 6) August 8, 2024 (16:43) Hyūganada Sea 7.1 (lower 6) April 17, 2024 (23:14) Bungo Channel 6.6 (lower 6) January 1, 2024 (16:10) Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture 7.6 (7) May 5, 2023 (14:42) Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture 6.5 (upper 6) June 19, 2022 (15:08) Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture 5.2 (lower 6) March 16, 2022 (23:36)* Off Fukushima Prefecture 7.3 (upper 6) February 13, 2021 (23:07)* Off Fukushima Prefecture 7.3 (upper 6) June 18, 2019 (22:22) Off Yamagata Prefecture 6.7 (upper 6) February 21, 2019 (21:22) Central/eastern Iburi, Hokkaidō 5.8 (lower 6) January 3, 2019 (18:10) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.1 (lower 6) September 6, 2018 (3:07) Central/eastern Iburi, Hokkaidō 6.7 (7) June 18, 2018 (7:58) Northern Osaka Prefecture 6.1 (lower 6) December 28, 2016 (21:38) Northern Ibaraki Prefecture 6.3 (lower 6) October 21, 2016 (14:07) Central Tottori Prefecture 6.6 (lower 6) June 16, 2016 (14:21) Uchiura Bay, off southwestern Hokkaidō 5.3 (lower 6) April 16, 2016 (9:48) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.4 (lower 6) April 16, 2016 (3:55) Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.8 (upper 6) April 16, 2016 (1:45) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.9 (lower 6) April 16, 2016 (1:25) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 7.3 (7) April 15, 2016 (3:46) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 6.4 (upper 6) April 14, 2016 (22:07) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.8 (lower 6) April 14, 2016 (21:26) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 6.5 (7) November 22, 2014 (22:08) Northern Nagano Prefecture 6.7 (lower 6) April 13, 2013 (5:33) Near Awajishima, Hyōgo Prefecture 6.3 (lower 6) April 12, 2011 (14:07)* Central Fukushima Prefecture 6.4 (lower 6) April 11, 2011 (17:16)* Eastern Fukushima Prefecture 7.0 (lower 6) April 7, 2011 (23:32)* Off Miyagi Prefecture 7.2 (upper 6) March 15, 2011 (22:31) Eastern Shizuoka Prefecture 6.4 (upper 6) March 12, 2011 (5:42) Northern Nagano Prefecture 5.3 (lower 6) March 12, 2011 (4:31) Northern Nagano Prefecture 5.9 (lower 6) March 12, 2011 (3:59) Northern Nagano Prefecture 6.7 (upper 6) March 11, 2011 (15:15)* Off Ibaraki Prefecture 7.6 (upper 6) March 11, 2011 (14:46)* Off Sanriku area 9.0 (7)

* Highlighted quakes are those connected with the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake.

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Association.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: A collapsed retaining wall in Hachinohe, Aomori, on June 25, 2026. © Kyōdō.)