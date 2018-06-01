A college football tackle draws wide attention, more revelations emerge in the Kake Gakuen scandal, and Koreeda Hirokazu’s Shoplifters wins the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival. These are the leading news stories of May 2018.
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Four members of the pop group Tokio apologize for the actions of the fifth member, Yamaguchi Tatsuya, after papers were sent to public prosecutors for his suspected indecent assault of a high school girl. On May 6, talent agency Johnny & Associates says it has accepted Yamaguchi’s offer of resignation.
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Picture book writer Kako Satoshi, known for his Daruma-chan (Little Daruma) series, dies at the age of 92.
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The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announces that as of April 1, the population of children under 15 years old is an estimated 15.5 million, having fallen for the thirty-seventh consecutive year.
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The Cultural Affairs Agency and Ministry of the Environment announce that sites related to Christianity in Nagasaki and Kumamoto Prefectures have been recommended for World Heritage status by a UNESCO advisory body.
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The Democratic Party and Party of Hope merge to form the Democratic Party for the People, which becomes the second largest opposition party with 62 lawmakers.
8Takeda Pharmaceutical announces that it has agreed to buy Irish pharmaceutical company Shire for £46 billion (¥6.8 trillion). It will acquire all of Shire’s ordinary shares.
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9Prime Minister Abe Shinzō meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Tokyo. The leaders agree to work together for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and an early solution to the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea.
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10Yanase Tadao, former executive secretary to Prime Minister Abe, gives testimony to the budget committees of both houses of the Diet regarding the ongoing Kake Gakuen scandal. He admits meeting officials of the school operator at the prime minister’s office three times in 2015. On May 21, Ehime Prefecture makes public a document recording that Abe met with the head of Kake Gakuen in February 2015. On May 22, Abe denies that the meeting took place.
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14Niigata prefectural police arrest Kobayashi Haruka on suspicion of dumping and damaging the body of seven-year-old Ōmomo Tamaki in the city of Niigata. Her body was placed on a train line after death.
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- Neighbor Arrested over Death of Girl in Central Japan
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15Suruga Bank announces that it has discovered manipulation or fabrication of documents related to investments in a bankrupt sharehouse operator during an internal investigation. It also says that many of its employees may have known about the misconduct.
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16A Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare panel conditionally approves an Osaka University clinical trial of transplants of heart muscle cells created from induced pluripotent stem cells to treat severe heart disease. It is the world’s first clinical trial for heart treatment using iPS cells.
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- New Japan Law Calls for More Female Candidates in Elections
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- Popular Japanese Singer Saijō Hideki Dies at 63
17Three plaintiffs who were forcibly sterilized under Japan’s former eugenic protection law (1948–96) file suits against the central government for violating their constitutional rights. The suits, seeking damages totaling ¥79 million, are filed in district courts in Sapporo, Sendai, and Tokyo.
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18Fujii Sōta becomes the youngest shōgi player to be promoted to the rank of seventh dan at 15 years and 9 months.
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19Director Koreeda Hirokazu’s film Manbiki kazoku (Shoplifters) wins the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the first Japanese film to do so since Imamura Shōhei’s Unagi (The Eel) in 1997.
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23The Ministry of Finance submits records to the Diet of original documents related to negotiations with school operator Moritomo Gakuen. Former MOF official Sagawa Nobuhisa had repeatedly said last year in the Diet that the documents had been disposed of.
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25Kagoike Yasunori, the former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, and his wife Junko are released on bail 10 months after they were arrested on suspicion of fraud.
26Prime Minister Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow and talk about joint economic activities in the Northern Territories and humanitarian measures for former inhabitants of the islands. Putin says he wishes to discuss political cooperation.
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31The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office decides not to indict a total of 38 people, including former MOF official Sagawa Nobuhisa, on charges such as falsification of documents in the Moritomo Gakuen case.
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